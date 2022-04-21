Victoria pushes forward with single-use container fee despite concerns from some advocates

The City of Victoria is moving ahead with its plans to add fees for disposable cups to combat waste – despite concerns from some advocates that the new fees will have an unfair impact on the community's most marginalized members.

City councillors gave the green light for staff to draft new bylaws aimed at reducing single-use waste items at a committee meeting Thursday.

The bylaw will call for restaurants to phase out disposable containers and cutlery for dine-in customers. Disposable items like stir sticks and condiment packets will only be offered upon request, and disposable takeout cups and containers will come with an added fee of 25 cents.

"The main point to all of this is that every year we throw 14 million single-use items into the garbage just in this city," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

"The whole point is to reduce the waste going into the landfill, and to reduce the cost to taxpayers of processing our waste."

COMMUNITY GROUP CONCERNED

Services like Our Place Society, which offer free coffee to community members, will be exempt from the fee for single-use containers. However, Our Place staff say implementing the fee elsewhere takes away the ability for some people to make a choice.

"I don’t believe people with low or no income [should] have to come to a community center like Our Place to get a cup of coffee," said Our Place communications director Grant McKenzie.

"I believe they should be able to go to the local McDonalds, Timmies, or whatever for a cup of coffee. I think you’re punishing people because you don’t have a good recycling plan in place," he said about the city.

According to Helps, adequate consultation was done with Our Place and other community groups, and the city is happy with how the plan will roll out.

"If this had been raised along the way as a significant issue for people of low incomes when we did consultation over the past couple of years, I think we might have seen a different recommendation from staff," said Helps.

Once draft bylaws are approved by the city, the new measures will be phased in over several months.

The 25-cent fee for reusable containers and cups will come into effect 12 months after adoption for takeout businesses, and 24 months after adoption for drive-thru businesses.

Restaurants will have nine months to switch to reusable containers and cutlery for dine-in customers.

Three months after adoption of the new bylaws, disposable items like stir sticks and condiment packets will only be offered upon request.