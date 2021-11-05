Victoria publisher may have lost thousands of kids' books amid MV Zim Kingston fire

Victoria -

A Victoria-based publishing company is concerned about its ability to fill pre-holiday orders after a fire broke out aboard a shipping vessel off Clover Point.

The MV Zim Kingston has been moored in the area since late October following two major hiccups at sea. A number of shipping containers caught fire onboard the vessel and before that, 109 containers were tossed into the ocean during a storm.

Orca Book Publishers says it’s learned 15,000 of its books were onboard the vessel, and it’s now waiting to learn the status of them.

"It is unknown if the books were destroyed in the fire, have been lost in the waters, or are still on the vessel and may be offloaded in the future," says the publisher in a release.

At the least, the independent business says there will be a delay on five of its children’s books set for release, four of which were written by Victoria-based authors.

The company's statement did not offer information on which titles have been affected.

"This comes at a time when the global supply chain is already facing severe delays and is yet one more challenge for Canadian publishers whose access to printers and paper has been significantly impacted by the pandemic," Orca adds.

Publisher Andrew Woolridge says Orca is moving more of its printing back to Canada as opposed to working with printers overseas. The decision was made earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.