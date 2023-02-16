Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in Ukraine
A Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.
There, Nick Deckev, founder of the non-profit the Victoria Hand Project, literally gave people a hand.
"Initially, they’re not sure. They’re like, 'What is this thing?" said Deckev.
What it is, is a low cost, fully functioning 3D-printed prosthetic arm. Deckev went to Ukraine to help set up the prosthetics for residents.
"Often, you see surprise," he said. "They’re kind of blushingly excited and they’re thinking about all the things that they can do."
Deckev fit two men in Lviv, Ukraine, with new arms. One man named Volodymyr lost his arm in a car accident in 2007. Mykkailo lost his during a firefighting accident in 2006.
The Victoria Hand Project travelled to Ukraine to establish two locations in that country. One in the western city of Lviv and another in the central city of Vinnytsia.
"Right now we’re just doing the preliminary get to know each other and we outfit a couple of amputees," said the founder of the non-profit.
The trip also included partnering with two clinics to train staff and supply each one with a 3D printer to get started.
"We want to do a big fundraiser now and to be back here in May," said Deckev.
Nick Deckev (middle right) fits a prosthetic arm onto a man while teaching Ukrainian techs how the process is done. (CTV News)That second trip would include providing each site with four 3D printers and enough supplies to begin to make a difference in the war-torn country.
"Enough materials to fit 50, or maybe even 100 hands," said Deckev.
The clinic in Lviv already has soldiers lined up.
"One of them has no arms, so he’s already really excited," said Victoria Guliano, an analyst with the clinic in Lviv.
Within a few hours, both Ukrainian men were outfitted with new arms, giving them both a hand and changing their lives for the better.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of stomach flu in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis has a progressive brain condition you may not have heard of
After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.
'Accountability loop' in ethics breaches causing distrust from public: Dion
Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion says the federal government's current process for handling ethics breaches isn't helping build trust with the public, as he calls for mandatory ethics training for politicians.
'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
New study explores natural immunity protection from COVID-19, how it wanes over time
A previous infection with COVID-19 can provide an 88 per cent protection against severe disease and death in the case of reinfection even 10 months later, according to a new study, but pre-Omicron infections provide much less protection against Omicron variants.
Canada Soccer invited to testify before HOC committee amid dispute with women's team
The House of Commons' heritage committee is inviting the leadership of Canada Soccer to testify in early March, putting the governing body under scrutiny over allegations of unequal treatment of the national women's soccer team and allegations of sexual abuse within soccer programs.
Vancouver
-
2 dead in avalanche near Golden, B.C.
Avalanche Canada says two people were killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Purcell Mountains Thursday.
-
Eagle Ridge Hospital: A case study in B.C.’s health-care crisis
A large crowd of nurses rallied in Port Moody Thursday afternoon to draw attention to the staffing crisis there, but their concerns for Eagle Ridge Hospital apply to virtually every health-care facility in the province.
-
B.C. announces $30 million fund to help struggling events
The B.C. government is offering a cash injection to events across the province still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Local food banks struggling to adjust due to record demand
Food banks in Edmonton are fighting to keep shelves stocked.
-
Feb. 16 Alberta influenza update
Three more Albertans died from influenza in a one-week period, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases increased for the second time after 10 weeks of decline.
Toronto
-
Niagara Falls tourist district dealing with influx of thousands of relocated migrants
The mayor of Niagara Falls is calling on the federal government to come up with a plan and provide resources for thousands of migrants staying in the city's tourist district.
-
Three international students killed in fiery Highway 427 crash identified
The High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Canada has confirmed the identities of three people who died in a fiery, high-speed crash late Monday night on a Highway 427 on-ramp.
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Calgary
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
Access changes mulled for Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park
Parks Canada is considering changes for another busy area of Banff National Park.
-
Man arrested, charged in Calgary show-home sex assault
Calgary police caught the man they believe responsible for a sexual assault at a city show home late last month.
Montreal
-
Man shot multiple times after suspect opens fire in Laval, Que. restaurant: police
One man was hospitalized Thursday evening after a suspect went into a restaurant in Laval, Que. and shot him multiple times, police say. Police received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. and responded to the Rubs BBQ Americain restaurant on Dagenais Boulevard in the city's west end.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec
Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
Winnipeg
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
'It's the joie de vivre': Festival du Voyageur returns to in-person festivities
Festival du Voyageur is back for its first fully in-person event in nearly three years, and Winnipeg's French community couldn’t be happier.
Kitchener
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
-
'Very much an honour': K-W skaters return to national ice dancing championship
Four ice dancers from the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club are headed to the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta.
Regina
-
Diocese seeks removal of heritage status for St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina
St. Matthew’s Anglican Church could become a community hub in the Heritage neighbourhood. However, its heritage designation status is standing in the way of any future development plans.
-
Saskatchewan landscape rooted in Regina Symphony Orchestra’s debut composition for students
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) kicked off its In Schools Live Performance program Thursday by performing a new concert designed for students.
-
Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building
Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.
Barrie
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when to expect freezing drizzle, ice pellets to make for slippery road conditions
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect messy weather to wreak havoc Thursday evening on the roads.
-
Bradford dispensary selling 'magic mushrooms' refuses to stay closed despite police raid
An illegal dispensary selling Psilocybin - commonly called magic mushrooms - in Bradford West Gwillimbury is pushing for the drug's legalization just one day after a police raid.
-
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Granite Curling Club building up for sale. Who will takeover the historic space?
A piece of Saskatoon history, the Granite Curling Club building, is on the market.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
-
Sask. seeing shortage of qualified pilot applicants for air ambulance services
Air ambulance services in the province say they are feeling the impact of a shortage of qualified pilots due to a number of reasons.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
Two young people in custody, fake firearm seized following school lockdown in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.