Victoria police working to identify man seen with missing woman on the day she disappeared

Police in Victoria say they're hoping to identify a man seen with "high-risk" missing woman Barbara "Hailey" Way at Mayfair Mall on Dec. 13.

The Victoria Police Department issued a missing person alert for Way on Monday, saying the 19-year-old was last seen on Dec. 13 and was reported missing on Dec. 17.

On Wednesday, VicPD said Way had been seen with the unknown man at the mall on the day she disappeared.

Police shared surveillance images of Way and the man in the mall, and asked the public for any information it might have about the case.

The man is white, has a medium build, stands 5'6" tall and is between 16 and 25 years old, police said. At the time he was seen with Way, he was wearing a black puffy winter coat over a black hoodie, a black toque with a small white logo, dark pants, and dark Vans shoes, according to police.

Police describe Way as a white woman who stands 5'9", has a slim build and shoulder-length blond hair, and has a tattoo of a sunflower on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with a grey hooded sweater underneath, grey Vans shoes and black leggings.

Police said they're working to locate Way to ensure that she is safe. Anyone with information should call VicPD's report desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers to report tips anonymously.