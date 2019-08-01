

Glenn MacDonald , CTV Vancouver Island





If you plan on attending the Symphony Splash this weekend, be sure to smile because you’ll be on camera.

Victoria Police will be setting up temporary CCTV cameras around the Inner Harbour to keep a keen eye on the event and catch any would-be criminals.

“As with previous events, we will be deploying temporary cameras in support of our operations to ensure public safety during this year’s Symphony Splash,” Victoria police said in a news release Thursday.

“The deployment of these cameras is part of our operations to help keep this event fun, safe and family-friendly.”

The cameras will be placed in compliance with B.C. and national privacy legislation. They will be going up in the next two days and taken down shortly after the event. Signage will also be posted so patrons are aware of their presence.

Symphony Splash is an orchestral experience on the water. From the legislature grounds, the Inner Harbour, or from the best seats in the house – a boat – you can watch the Victoria Symphony perform your favourite hits from Tchaikovsky and others.

While the event is free, donations are encouraged as the festivities are produced entirely by the Victoria Symphony Society.