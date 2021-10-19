Victoria police take man into custody after hours-long standoff at apartment building

Victoria -

An hours-long barricade at a Victoria apartment building ended peacefully Monday night, with police taking a man into custody.

Police arrived at the suite at the building in the 600-block of Douglas Street shortly after noon, in an effort to apprehend a man wanted on several warrants under both the Criminal Code and the Mental Health Act.

Authorities say the man barricaded himself within the unit and refused to communicate.

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were called in and attempted to resolve the situation for several hours, which included the use of crisis negotiators and the deployment of an irritant gas.

Officers were able to enter the apartment at around 8:30 p.m. and took the man into custody, transporting him to hospital for a mental health assessment.

No one was injured during the incident and the file remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.