

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





An Esquimalt man was arrested Monday after a search of his residence allegedly found a number of dangerous and illegal items, including a loaded shotgun.

The arrest and search were the result of a weeks-long investigation that began in July after community members alerted police to suspected drug dealing near École Victor Brodeur in Victoria.

With students returning to school in September, police launched a detailed investigation into the reports.

By Tuesday, police had completed their investigation and executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence in the 600-block of Head Street.

Officers entered the home around 5 p.m. and found a variety of illegal items, including a loaded shotgun, a handgun, a crossbow, a Taser, several knives, drugs and cash, according to police.

Victoria police are recommending 10 charges, with additional charges expected to be laid in the coming weeks as investigators examine all of the items that were seized.

The suspect appeared in court Wednesday.