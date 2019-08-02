

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward who may have video of a stabbing that occurred at the intersection of Fort and Moss streets Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Royal Jubilee Hospital just before 3 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and his friend were riding their skateboards eastbound on Fort Street when they got separated, according to police. That's when an unknown man approached the victim and stabbed him.

The injured person was able to push the attacker to the ground and find safety at his friends home in the 1400-block of Fort Street.

An unknown couple let him into the building where he was later taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as a Filipino man.

Investigators want to speak with the couple who let the victim into the building as well as any other witnesses.

Officers are also looking for any surveillance photos or video from the Fort and Moss street areas that may have been working from midnight to 3 a.m. Sunday, July 28th, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.