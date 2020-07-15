VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria are seeking witnesses to a collision that killed a pedestrian in their city Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Hillside Avenue, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all responded to the scene, and police said a nearby witness provided medical aid to the victim before paramedics arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and those affected by this incident," police said in a tweet.