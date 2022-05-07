Victoria police seek witnesses to break-in thwarted by worker
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a thwarted break-and-enter attempt in the city Thursday morning.
The incident happened at "a college in the 2600-block of Douglas Street" around 7:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department. Police did not name the college.
A staff member saw a man "in an area of the building that was not yet open" and told him he was not allowed to be there, police said.
"Instead of leaving, (the suspect) approached the staff member," the VicPD release reads.
"The staff member had their dog with them, which then began to growl and bark at the intruder. The dog then charged the man, at which time the man fled the building."
The staff member then moved to "a secure location" and reported the incident to other staff and police.
Workers at the college searched the area and discovered "a significant number of items had been stolen," police said, adding that some of the missing items were later found outside the building.
Police described the suspect as "a Caucasian or Hispanic man" between 30 and 40 years old. He stands between 5'7" and 5'9" and has a medium build, weighing roughly 160 pounds.
The suspect has short brown hair and was wearing dark boots, dark jeans, a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack and an orange duffle bag at the time of the incident, according to VicPD.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video – including dash cam video from outside the building – to contact them. Tips can be shared via the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.
