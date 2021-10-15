Victoria police seek witnesses in hate-crime investigation

Victoria -

Police in Victoria are seeking witnesses and video related to a hate-crime investigation that began last week.

Investigators say two vehicles were vandalized with spray paint in the 700-block of Pembroke Street on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Police say the nature of the vandalism and the specific vehicles targeted meets the standards for a hate crime.

Investigators are looking for anyone who was in the area or has video from the area of the 700-block of Princess Avenue or the 700-block of Pembroke Street between 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, and noon on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.