VICTORIA -- Police are appealing to witnesses after a man was stabbed in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue in Victoria on Tuesday.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred before 1 p.m. in the courtyard of a community shelter, where officers found the victim suffering potentially life-threatening wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital where his injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening following treatment.

Police are now looking for a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 who stands approximately 5’ 8” tall.

The alleged attacker has short, dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering on the front, black shorts, and a black backpack.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information about the alleged assailant incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Anonymous reports can also be made to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.