

Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are trying to determine what caused a cyclist and one or more vehicles to collide at the intersection of Richmond Road and Coronation Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The cyclist , who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was travelling north on Richmond before being hit.

Two vehicles remained at the scene while police investigated the crash. One of them was a blue Honda sedan with heavy damage to the passenger side of its windshield. The other was a Mazda pickup truck with a flat rear tire. But according to media spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford, Victoria police are still trying pinpoint the cause of the crash.

“At this time were speaking to two separate drivers but again, until we speak to them and really understand what happened we won’t be able to comment on what caused this,” Rutherford said.

With the spring season and warmer weather just around the corner, Rutherford added that roads are becoming busier and motorists need to be aware of their surroundings.

“Everyone needs to be careful on our roads and that involves pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and we have to watch out for one another. It’s getting nicer and there’s going to be more people out on the roads either cycling skateboarding, motorcycles, so you just have to pay attention,“ Rutherford said.

The northbound lane in the 2100-block of Richmond Road was closed to traffic for just under an hour.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Victoria police.