VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses and a perpetrator after someone allegedly threw a rock at a car at an intersection Sunday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., when an unknown pedestrian struck the vehicle with a rock at the intersection of Rock Bay and Gorge Road East.

The taupe Toyota Camry sustained damage under the driver’s side rear window.

The perpetrator is described as a 20-year-old white man standing 5’ 10” with a slim build. He has blond hair and wore a blue medical mask, black hooded sweater and jeans at the time.

The man was reportedly intoxicated by drugs or alcohol, according to police.

He was seen leaving the area southbound on Rock Bay Avenue.

Investigators say there were several other vehicles and witnesses in the area at the time

Officers are asking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

To file a report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.