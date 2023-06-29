Victoria police seek high-risk teen missing for more than a week

Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they see a high-risk missing teen who has not been seen for more than a week.

Seventeen-year-old Lia Barker was last seen in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on June 20.

She was reported missing to police the following day and officers have been working to locate her since, Victoria police said in a statement Thursday.

She is described as a white girl who stands five feet, nine inches tall, with a slim build and short pink hair.

She was recently seen wearing a long pink wig, as well as a black hoodie and black pants, while carrying a black duffle bag, police said.

Anyone who sees Barker is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.