Victoria police seek high-risk teen missing for more than a week

Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they see a high-risk missing teen who has not been seen for more than a week. Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they see a high-risk missing teen who has not been seen for more than a week.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario