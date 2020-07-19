VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s capital city are reiterating their call for help in locating a missing Indigenous woman who they describe as "high-risk."

Victoria police issued their second appeal for help finding 34-year-old Amanda Williams Saturday night, after initially warning the public that she was missing on July 10.

Police say Williams was last seen on June 24. They describe her as Indigenous, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'3", with a slim build, and has tattoos reading "God loves you" on her right forearm and right wrist, police said.

Williams is known to frequent the 1900 block of Douglas Street, as well as Blanshard Street and the Hillside Avenue area, according to police. They said they have no information indicating that the missing woman is in immediate danger, but the circumstances under which she has gone missing "are considered high-risk."

Anyone who sees Williams should call 911, police said, adding that those who have information about where she may be should call the Victoria police non-emergency phone number (250-995-7654) and press 1 to speak with the report desk.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.