Victoria police seek high-risk missing woman, 27
Police in Victoria are asking the public to be on the lookout for a high-risk missing woman who has not been seen in over two weeks.
Savannah Williams-Baker is a 27-year-old white woman who stands five feet, five inches tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 119 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and blue eyes.
Williams-Baker was last seen on April 24, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Officers have been working to locate her since May 2, when she was reported missing.
Police said they do not have information suggesting the woman is in immediate risk of harm, but "the circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high-risk."
Anyone who sees Williams-Baker please is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or submit tips anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
