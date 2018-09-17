Victoria police seek help finding visually-impaired man's stolen coat
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 11:56AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, September 17, 2018 1:14PM PDT
VANCOUVER - Police in Victoria are looking for a thief who stole a treasured coat from the arms of a visually impaired man.
They say the 71-year-old-victim was standing at an intersection early Saturday afternoon when a bandit on a bicycle wrenched the garment from his hands and pedalled away.
Police say the burgundy Lands' End raincoat with a sheepskin collar had been a gift from the man's late wife, and in one of its pockets was a monocular - a device that helped the man to see.
Investigators say the man was unable to describe the thief, but officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.
They're urging anyone who witnessed the theft near the intersection of Douglas and Fort streets to contact them immediately.
If you have any information about this incident, or have seen this missing coat, please call (250) 995-7654 or @VicCrimeStop at 1-800-222-8477 to report what you know anonymously. #F1841667 | https://t.co/TmwqB8aq0C— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 16, 2018