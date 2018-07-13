

CTV Vancouver Island





An annual campaign targeting drunk drivers in Victoria has already seen 19 impaired drivers arrested in just 10 days.

The department's annual summer counterattack campaign is meant to keep drunk drivers off the road – and raise awareness about the importance of having a designated driver.

Police say summer is a peak time of year for impaired driving, and in Victoria, it's no different.

"So far in the first 10 days of July, we've seen 19 impaired drivers taken off the roads in Victoria and Esquimalt," said Victoria police spokesman Const. Matt Rutherford.

ICBC is a partner in the annual campaign, and says despite statistics showing how serious of a problem impaired driving is, people still don't seem to be getting the message.

"It's also still the leading criminal cause of death in Canada and one of the top contributing factors of fatalities in our province," said ICBC Road Safety Coordinator Colleen Woodger.

Road blocks will be set up throughout the rest of summer and in fall at dedicated checkpoints in Victoria and Esquimalt.