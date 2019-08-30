

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Police are asking for help identifying a man who apparently kicked in the front door of a Victoria business last week.

Video captured by a surveillance camera shows a white man wearing a black toque, dark grey jacket and black track pants with a white stripes down the sides vandalizing a store in the 1400-block of Haultain Street on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca.