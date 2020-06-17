VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is allegedly connected to a random assault in the downtown area last week.

Police say the attack occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. on June 7 at a restaurant in the 1200-block of Wharf Street.

According to VicPD, the incident occurred near the restaurant's outdoor patio. Police say that the victim was “struck” and pushed to the ground by a man that he did not know.

The alleged attacker was recorded on a surveillance camera and patrons sitting in the patio appear to have witnessed the assault, including one man who approached the victim to offer assistance after the incident, police said.

Police are now searching for the suspect and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man with a heavy build who is between 30 to 40 years old. He has brown hair that is short on the sides and longer on the top, with a short beard.

At the time of the incident, his hair was styled to the right and he was wearing a black Nike T-shirt, white shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the assault.