Victoria police searching for missing woman, 82

Victoria police are searching for 82-year-old Margaret "Jean" McKee, last seen on Feb. 25. (Victoria Police) Victoria police are searching for 82-year-old Margaret "Jean" McKee, last seen on Feb. 25. (Victoria Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario