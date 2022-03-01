Victoria police searching for missing woman, 82

Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing senior.

Police are searching for Margaret "Jean" McKee, 82, who was last seen on Friday and who was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

McKee is described as a white woman who stands 4'9" tall with a slim build. She has long grey hair and police say she rides a blue mobility scooter.

Anyone who spots McKee is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.