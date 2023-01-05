Victoria police searching for missing woman, 34

Police in B.C.’s capital are searching for a 34-year-old woman who has been missing for several days.

Jennifer Lybbert was last seen at Hillside Mall on Dec. 30. She was reported missing to police on Jan. 1, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Thursday.

Lybbert is described as a white woman who stands 5'1" tall with a very slim build. She has blue eyes and long strawberry-blonde hair.

Police say Lybbert normally wears a long, black jacket, black leggings, black and pink shoes and carries a white purse.

Investigators provided two recent photos of the missing woman Thursday.

Anyone with information on Lybbert's whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.