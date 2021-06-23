VICTORIA -- Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police are searching for Paisley Dawson, 19, who was last seen in Victoria on June 6.

Investigators say Dawson is known to frequent the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and that "officers are working to locate Paisley to ensure that she is safe."

Dawson is described as a white woman with a slim build who stands 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.