VICTORIA -- Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a "high-risk" missing youth.

Police are searching for Azia Gauthier, 17, who was last seen in downtown Victoria on July 1.

"Patrol officers are working to locate Azia and ensure that she is safe," said Victoria police in a release Wednesday.

Gauthier is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5' 5" tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Otherwise, anyone with information on Gauthier's whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or anonymously contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.