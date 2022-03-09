Victoria police searching for missing man, 40
Police in Victoria are searching for a 40-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Errol "Wayne" McKay was last seen on Feb. 20, police said Wednesday. Officers are working to locate him to ensure he is safe.
McKay is described as a white man standing five feet, 11 inches tall, with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say McKay often wears jeans and a hooded sweater.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can be provided to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
