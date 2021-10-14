Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16

Victoria -

Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.

Lia Barker is described as a high-risk missing youth. She was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21.

Police say Barker is white, standing 5' 8" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with a slim build.

Barker has shoulder-length red hair.

Anyone who sees Barker is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.