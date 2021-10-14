Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16

A recent photo of Lia Barker, who was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. (Victoria police) A recent photo of Lia Barker, who was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. (Victoria police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener