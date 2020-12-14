VICTORIA -- Victoria police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly followed a woman and later chased her on Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. after a woman was leaving work in the 300-block of Cook Street.

At the time, the woman reportedly noticed a suspicious man in the area and asked a coworker to walk her to a bus stop.

Police say the man followed the pair for some time before going out of view. At that point, the woman decided to continue to her bus stop alone.

Later, the man reappeared and continued to follow the woman, who tried to cross a street multiple times in an effort to lose him.

The woman eventually ran from the area, prompting the man to chase her while he “yelled angrily,” say police.

The incident was reported to VicPD on Saturday morning. Police say they are now searching for the man, who is described as a white man between the ages of 35 to 45 years old with a medium build. He is roughly 5’ 10” and was wearing a black toque, black sweater, black pants and black boots at the time. He may have also been intoxicated, though police are uncertain.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information on the man is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.