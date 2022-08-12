Victoria police searching for man missing for nearly a month

Victoria police are asking the public for help finding a 51-year-old man missing for nearly a month.

Jayson Anderson was last seen in Victoria on July 15, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Anderson is described as a white man, standing six feet tall with a medium build. He has short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are working to find Anderson and confirm that he is safe.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.