Victoria police are investigating a reported hit and run downtown involving a cyclist who left the scene of a crash.

Details about the collision are unclear, but police say they're looking for a man last seen heading south on Gordon Street.

He's described as a white man in his 40s with a black helmet, black toque, black tights and a black road bike.

Police aren't saying whether the cyclist struck a person or vehicle when he fled.