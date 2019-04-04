

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who’s been missing since January.

Annabelle Lemay, 18, hasn’t been seen for months but police believe she may have been in contact with her family in March.

Lemay is described as a white woman, 5’2” tall with a slim build and weighing 104 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being, VicPD said in a release Thursday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.