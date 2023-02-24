Victoria police search for missing man, 22

Victoria police are asking the public to help locate a missing man who was last heard from nearly three weeks ago.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Christian Gaudet, also known as "LJ," or "Tristan," according to VicPD.

Gaudet last spoke with family members on Feb. 5 and was reported missing on Feb. 15. Police are now looking for him to make sure he's safe, they said.

Gaudet is described as a white man who stands 6' tall with a slim build. He weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a number of tattoos, including a $100 bill on his left hand, a moon and star tattoo on his left bicep, a lightning bolt tattoo under his right sideburn, and three dots tattooed at the corner of his left eye.

One of Christian Gaudet's tattoos is shown. (Victoria Police)Police say the photos of Gaudet are recent.

Anyone who spots Christian "LJ"/"Tristan" Gaudet or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.