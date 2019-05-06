

Victoria police are searching for a man wanted on outstanding warrants related to a series of thefts and damages at local rental properties.

Police describe 38-year-old Brandon Wildman as a white man with a thin build, standing five feet 10 inches tall. He is balding, sometimes shaves his head and sports a trimmed moustache or beard.

Aside from the warrants, police say Wildman is a person of interest in several ongoing investigations where short-term rental properties were damaged and items were stolen.

Police say he is also a person of interest in several rental fraud investigations where it's alleged that he rents short-term accommodations, posts them online posing as the owner and then obtains damage deposits from would-be renters.

Wildman is believed to be using multiple aliases, according to police, including:

Hayden Davidon

Brandon Lee

David Howden

Thomas Sommerville

James Chu

Chris Terrence

James Hauden

Christopher Townsend

Bruno Deckland

Eugene Tolbert

Chris Terance

Daryl Kingsman

Anyone renting their short-term unit is advised to meet the renter first and ensure valuables are secured.

Anyone who sees Wildman is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.