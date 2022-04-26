Victoria police say wanted man may be in Lower Mainland

Police say a man who is wanted for serious crimes in Victoria may have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

Victoria police are searching for 19-year-old Alemayehu Townsend, who is wanted on several warrants in B.C.'s capital, including for forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and extortion.

Police initially said Townsend was believed to be in the Victoria area on April 8. Now, detectives with VicPD's major crime unit have expanded their search to the Lower Mainland.

Townsend is described as a Black man who stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots Townsend is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.