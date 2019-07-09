

Victoria and Esquimalt are becoming hot spots for vehicle break-ins.

That’s according to police who say dozens of such thefts have been reported in recent days, despite the Victoria Police Department’s K9 units putting specific focus on vehicle crime.

Between July 5 and July 8, police received 23 reports of thefts from vehicles. Preventing these types of crimes has become a priority and police are working to identify hot spots and suspects to reduce this type of theft, VicPD said Tuesday.

Just before midnight on June 16, someone reported an alleged in-progress theft from a vehicle in the Hillside Avenue area.

After arriving, K9 officers allegedly saw a man still partially inside the vehicle. Officers reportedly recovered several stolen items from the person. The man was transported to jail where he was held until released on a promise to appear in court.

Then on June 22, K9 patrol officers answered a call for a man allegedly trying car doors in the 500-block of Niagara Street. Police say they located a drunk man in a vehicle who was taken into custody without incident.

Police say thefts from vehicles are crimes of opportunity and usually take place late at night.

Police are encouraging residents to exercise the “9 p.m. ritual” of making sure all valuables are removed from cars and doors are locked after 9p.m.

