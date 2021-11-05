Victoria police say man arrested after eight-day robbery spree

Nanaimo -

The Victoria Police Department arrested a man who’s allegedly responsible for committing 10 robberies in eight days throughout the Greater Victoria area.

The arrest took place Tuesday morning while officers were responding to several robbery attempts in the Burnside area.

At around 10:20 a.m., an officer saw a person matching the suspect's description enter a gas station in the 200-block of Gorge Road West. The suspect was then seen fleeing the gas station moments later after he robbed the store of cash and cigarettes.

Additional officers flooded the area, including a police service dog. The suspect was found shortly thereafter hiding in his nearby vehicle and was arrested.

Earlier in the day, the suspect attempted to rob two convenience stores located in the 2600-block of Quadra Street and then in the 400-block Gorge Road East, police say.

Victoria police believe the suspect is responsible for pulling off 10 robberies across Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, and Oak Bay over a span of eight days.

The robbery-spree is believed to have begun on Oct. 26 in Oak Bay. It was followed by three robberies in Victoria, one in Esquimalt and three robberies in Saanich.

Police say a knife was used to threaten or intimidate employees in all three Victoria incidents as well as the one in Esquimalt. No was no was physically injured in these incidents.

The suspect was held in custody for breaching a conditional sentence order, which stemmed from a previous robbery conviction in June 2021, police say.

The robberies remain under investigation and if you have any information regarding these incidents, you’re ask to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. You can also anonymously contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.