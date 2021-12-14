Victoria police say $20K signing bonus is working, with more than 40 job applications received

The Victoria Police Department says it has received more than 40 job applications since it announced a $20,000 signing bonus for new officers last month.

The department has also received "a large volume of calls and inquiries from interested experienced officers since the announcement," spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre told CTV News on Tuesday.

"There are new applications arriving every day," MacIntyre added.

The department announced on Nov. 9 that it would offer the cash incentive to help fill a "critical mass shortage" among its ranks.

The department is looking for 12 new officers to start as soon as possible, but MacIntyre says the hiring process is lengthy, with many steps along the way.

The new officers will likely be hired in the first three months of 2022, MacIntyre said.

Funding for the bonuses will come from within the current police budget, according to the department.