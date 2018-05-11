

Thirteen years after a Victoria woman disappeared, police are renewing their public plea for information as they try to find her.

Belinda Ann Cameron was last seen at the Shopper's Drug Mart in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road on May 11, 2005.

The then 42-year-old Indigenous woman was reported missing nearly a month later, sparking an extensive investigation and series of searches.

At that time police conducted an extensive investigation and a series of searches, but couldn't find Cameron.

Police say her disappearance is considered suspicious and they believe Cameron was the victim of foul play. Her file is being investigated as a homicide.

When she went missing, Cameron was described as 5'8" with a medium to large build and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with long, dark brown hair parted in the middle and dark brown eyes. She would be turning 55 years old this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.