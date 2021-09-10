Victoria police officers 'severely assaulted,' taken to hospital: VicPD

Victoria -

Two Victoria police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were assaulted Friday, according to the police department.

Victoria police said on Twitter the two officers were “severely assaulted while attempting an apprehension.”

A collision this morning at Douglas St & Fisgard St involved a police vehicle that was responding to an incident where two officers were being severely assaulted while attempting an apprehension at a separate location. The collision scene is now clear. (1/2) — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 10, 2021

In a news release, the Victoria Police Department said the officers were called to a suite in a multi-unit residential building in Victoria's Jubilee neighbourhood shortly after 8 a.m.

A man with reported mental health concerns was allegedly making threats of violence there, police said.

After speaking with the man, officers attempted to apprehend him under the Mental Health Act. Police allege that he "violently assaulted" the two officers, who used "oleoresin capsicum spray" (better known as pepper spray) and "a conductive energy weapon" (better known as a Taser) on the man.

Both were ineffective, according to police.

With the help of several other officers, police eventually took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital for decontamination from the pepper spray and a mental health assessment.

"The man will face multiple recommended charges of assaulting a police officer," VicPD said in the release.

One other officer was responding to the scene when their vehicle collided with another vehicle at the corner of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

The crash caused non-life-threatening injuries to both the officer and the woman driving the other vehicle. She was also taken to hospital, while the officer was not, according to police.

Douglas Street's northbound lanes were closed to traffic between Fisgard Street and Pandora Avenue as a result of the crash, but they have since reopened.