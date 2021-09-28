Victoria police officer released from hospital, man charged after collision

Victoria -

Charges have been laid against a man accused of hitting a Victoria police officer with a stolen car on Monday.

Chance Kenton Nichol, born in 1993, is facing one count each of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and possession of stolen property.

Nichol was arrested and taken into custody after the officer was struck from behind by a black sedan in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The officer, who was on a special duty assignment with city bylaw officers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

The driver was not injured in the crash and did not need medical attention, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.