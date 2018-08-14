

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria police officer is recovering after his police van was hit by an impaired driver early Tuesday morning.

VicPD, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of Cook Street and Dallas Road just before 3 a.m. for a collision.

According to police, the early investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign in the intersection and collided with the van. The driver was given a breathalyzer and blew well over the limit, police say.

The VicPD officer and the people inside the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was transported to hospital, while the others were treated at the scene.

“This collision underscores the risks our officers take by simply doing their jobs,” Chief Del Manak said. “Earlier in the evening this Patrol shift responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car that unfortunately claimed the motorcyclist’s life.”

The collision remains under investigation.