Victoria police officer dies 30 years after car accident put him in a coma
Victoria Police Const. Ian Jordan is shown in an undated photo. According to the department, Jordan has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash. April 12, 2018. (VicPD.ca)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:12PM PDT
VICTORIA - A police officer in Victoria has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash.
The Victoria Police Department says in a news release that Const. Ian Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987.
Injuries sustained in the crash left Jordan in a coma.
He remained unconcious until his death last night.
The police deparment says the accident resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff after traumatic incidents.
A funeral with full police honours is being planned.