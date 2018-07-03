

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators say they don't believe there's any risk to the public following a sudden death in a downtown Victoria park on the weekend.

Police say they were called to Pioneer Square, in the 1000-block of Quadra Street, for a noise complaint around 2 a.m. Saturday.

They instead arrived to find a body and secured the scene as they investigated. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit is also looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The age, gender and identity of the deceased person remains unknown and police are only calling it a sudden death.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the incident to call them at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.