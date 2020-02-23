VANCOUVER -- Police in British Columbia's capital city are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager they call "high-risk."

Ella Terrio-Johnston, 17, was last seen in Victoria's Chinatown on Friday, Victoria police said in a news release Sunday.

Police said they don't believe she is at risk of immediate harm, but the circumstances of her disappearance meet their definition of "high-risk."

Terrio-Johnston is frequently seen downtown, police said.

Police describe Terrio-Johnston as white with long, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5'6" tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red hat, a white shirt, a light-pink sweater or jacket and black sneakers. She was carrying a black bag and a black skateboard, according to police.

A recent photo of Terrio-Johnston provided by police is highly stylized, showing her entirely in shades of purple, except for her eyes, which are highlighted in green. This is the only image of her available, police said.

Anyone who sees the missing teen is asked to call 911. Police said anyone who has information about where she might be should call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.