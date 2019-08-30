

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a "high-risk" missing man, Vincent Slof.

The 52-year-old man was last seen in the Rock Bay area on Thursday afternoon, August 29.

Police say that comments made at the time have caused investigators to consider his disappearance as "high-risk."

VicPD say that officers and Slof's family are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as a white man standing 6' 1" with a slim build. He is bald with some grey hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark clothing, jeans, and had a large blanket wrapped around him.

Anyone who sees Slof or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.