Victoria police looking for driver who hit cyclist, left scene of collision

Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who struck a cyclist and then left the scene of the collision before police arrived Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 7:45 a.m. in the area of Topaz Avenue and Graham Street.

The cyclist was travelling southbound on Graham Street, crossing Topaz Avenue, when a car travelling westbound on Topaz Avenue struck him, according to police.

The man on the bike was treated by paramedics and firefighters before he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver left the scene of the incident without waiting for police, VicPD said in a statement.

The vehicle is described a small grey car, possibly a hatchback. It was last seen continuing westbound on Topaz Avenue from the scene of the collision.

Police are asking for anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them at 250-995-7654, or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.