VICTORIA -- One person was taken to hospital after a car struck a building in downtown Victoria early Thursday morning.

Victoria police responded to the corner of Yates Street and Broad Street at approximately 2:30 a.m.

A driver heading west on Yates made a wrong-way right turn onto Broad and struck the University of Victoria Legacy Art Gallery building.

Police say the driver was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital.

Investigators are looking at whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Police are canvassing local businesses in the area to determine if there was a passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene.