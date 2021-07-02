Advertisement
Victoria police investigating Canada Day stabbing
VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating a reported stabbing Thursday night.
Investigators say the stabbing occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
The victim attended police headquarters to report the stabbing and seek first aid.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police attended Pandora Avenue and learned the perpetrator is believed to be a white man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5’8” tall, according to police.
The attacker is described as having blond hair and was reportedly wearing a brown sweater and a green hat.
Police continue to investigate the assault and are asking anyone with information to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.