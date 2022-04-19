Victoria police investigating after driver injured in Beacon Hill Park crash

Victoria police are investigating after one person was injured and entrapped in a car crash in Beacon Hill Park.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dallas Road and Cook Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dallas Road and Cook Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. (CTV News)

Witnesses say a white Toyota Camry collided with a parked car before careening into a stand of trees.

The driver had to be extracted from the sedan by Victoria firefighters.

The driver suffered "non-lie-threatening injuries" and was assessed at the scene by paramedics, according to Victoria police.

No other injuries were reported.

Victoria police said Tuesday the cause of the crash was still under investigation.