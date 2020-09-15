VICTORIA -- Victoria police responded to reports of a stabbing at Beacon Hill Park early Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Tweet that a man had been found at the park with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police could be seen cordoning off an area of the park near Heywood Way and Park Boulevard early Monday.

As of Monday morning, police said they were continuing to search the park for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.